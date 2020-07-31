14 Positive COVID-19 Cases Linked to Camp Eagle Ridge in Mellen

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – Ashland County Public Health officials say they are currently investigating after 14 people associated with Camp Eagle Ridge in Mellen have now tested positive for COVID-19.

“Ashland County Public Health is working with Camp Eagle Ridge leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to contain the virus,” said Elizabeth Szot, Health Officer. “Camp Eagle Ridge leadership has been working closely with the families of all campers, and all campers from the entire camp season have been notified of potential risk exposure as an additional precaution.”

Public health officials say the 14 confirmed cases have been mostly staff members.

Szot says the individuals have complied with isolation and quarantine recommendations and all campers were sent home with instructions for the remainder of the isolation period as soon as the outbreak was identified.

Ashland County Pubic Health wants to assure the public that this is an isolation outbreak and poses little risk to the surrounding communities at this time.

They will continue to work with Camp Eagle Ridge as well as local, state, and federal partners to respond quickly and effectively when people report symptoms of COVID-19.