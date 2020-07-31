Black Beach Campground Busy in First Month

Black Beach Campground opened on June 25 and campground staff say it's been at about 95 percent capacity since.

SILVER BAY, Minn. – If you’re looking for a new spot to camp out at on the North Shore, head to Silver Bay to check out the new campground there.

“Even though we’re open in this area, we turn away lots of people so there’s just not enough opportunity for people to camp. It’s a great spot for people to stop and then they can launch off to any place that they want,” Silvery Bay Park and Recreation Director Bryan Carpenter said.

Black Beach Campground has 49 sites on 14.5 acres. It has both RV hookups and tent spots.