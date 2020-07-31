Brewers Home Opener Postponed Due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Milwaukee Brewers home opener has been postponed due to reported positive COVID-19 tests with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers released a statement on their website Friday about the postponement writing:

“The following game is postponed. The health and safety of our fans, players, employees and game-day staff is our top priority. We fully support the measures taken by Major League Baseball regarding the postponement of games and will continue to update our fans as we receive additional information. “We will continue to use our social media platforms and brewers.com to communicate our policies and procedures as soon as we are able, updating as necessary along the way. “These are unprecedented challenges we are facing and circumstances continue to change, so we thank you for your patience and wish you and yours the best during this difficult time.”

The Brewers were scheduled to take on the Cardinals Friday at 1:10 p.m. in Milwaukee.