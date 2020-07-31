Duluth City Crews Clear Heavy Chunks of Metal Culvert from Lester River

Crews said they were pieces of culverts washed out from the 2012 flood.

DULUTH, Minn.- Among the swimmers in the river and hikers on the trail, some may have spotted city crews at Lester Park clearing metal debris out of the river.

Public works responded to a citizen report of chunks of metal floating downstream. Crews said they were pieces of culverts washed out from the 2012 flood.

Some of those pieces weiged as much as 1,000 lbs and required a crane to lift it out, while crews cut the other chunks into smaller pieces and carried them out.

Crews said it’s normal with the rainy weather this time of year.

“Especially right now this time of year the water’s really low so parts of the river are accessible and visible that weren’t before,” said Chris Kleist, Utility Operations Supervisor.

“Streams can be dangerous they are flashy the flows can change very quickly plus if it’s debris it could be metal or sharp or have other issues so please call us and let us do it,” he said.

Crews said they wanted to make sure to get all of those metal chunks out of the stream before it could reach the swimming area.