Fond du Luth Casino Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – A Fond du Luth Casino employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The casino sent the following statement about the positive test:

“A Fond du Luth employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Immediate action was taken by the Fond du Luth’s management including an internal process to determine who was in contact with the employee. Fond du Luth is doing all it can to ensure that this case remains an isolated infection. The safety of our employees and patrons remains our priority.”