Hartley Nature Center Launches August Fundraising Campaign

"We Heart Hartley" Campaign Runs August 1 - 31, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – As July wraps up, the folks at Hartley Nature Center in Duluth are thrilled to announce a month-long fundraising effort called “We Heart Hartley.”

Hartley Executive Director, Tom O’Rourke said the announcement comes after the cancellation of the center’s annual August fundraiser called “Wine in the Woods.”

The cancellation is due in part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign will take place virtually, and features multiple ways to give each week during the month of August.

The nature center is partnering with local sponsors like North Shore Bank and Bent Paddle Brewing to offer ways to engage with Hartley’s mission and to provide financial relief during a difficult time.

“The outdoors and the environment have become even more important parts of our lives in the past weeks and months. However, even as more people are using Hartley Park, many may not realize the unique relationship that exists between the park and Hartley Nature Center, nor all that HNC’s mission entails,” said O’Rourke. “We thought we’d take this chance to educate the community about what a unique regional resource Hartley Nature Center is.”

Some opportunities the community can look forward to throughout August include:

Join sponsor North Shore Bank during Membership Week, and buy or renew a Hartley Nature Center membership.

Purchase a six-pack of sponsors’ Bent Paddle/Loll Designs’ LOLLygagger Pale Ale. A portion of the proceeds will support HNC.

Participate in the Community Challenge sponsored by Gardner Builders and LHB, and qualify for a chance to win an urban wilderness ceramic growler.

Make a gift to the Nature Education Access Fund during Miller Hill Subaru Environmental Education Week.

Become a #virtualvolunteer during Park Stewardship Week, sponsored by the Rajala Woods Foundation.

LOLLygagger Pale Ale is on sale now.

Bent Paddle and Loll Designs are proud participants in One Percent for the Planet, a global movement of companies donating at least one percent of their annual revenues to environmental organizations worldwide.

As part of this commitment, a portion of the proceeds from the re-release of LOLLygagger will benefit Hartley Nature Center.

Click here to learn how you can become a member at Hartley Nature Center.