Hibbing Police Seize Nearly 177 Grams of Meth This Week in Two Drug Arrests

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police department reported on Friday that officers have seized almost 177 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 2.5 grams of suspected heroin in two separate drug arrests this week.

On Monday, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Mitchell Bridge.

Authorities say the reporting party noted that the male driver took a backpack from the vehicle and placed it over the guardrail.

According to reports, officers observed that the 30-year-old male driver appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officers located the backpack and found 48.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the backpack.

Another 2.5 grams of suspected heroin and 3.33 grams of suspected methamphetamine were also found on the male suspect.

He was booked into the St. Louis County Jail and charged with first degree possessions of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of controlled substance, and fourth-degree driving under the influence.

On Thursday, Hibbing police responded to suspicious activity at the intersection of Highway 73 and Townline Road.

According to police, someone reported screaming and yelling coming from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Maple Hill Community Center.

When officers arrived at the location they found a vehicle parked at the center and spoke with the 24-year-old female and 28-year-old male occupants of the vehicle.

According to reports, while speaking with the occupant’s officers observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle officers located 124.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The 24-year-old female and the 28-year-old were male were both arrested and held at the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia pending formal charges of the first-degree possession of a controlled substance.