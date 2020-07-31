“Interesting Summer” for UMD’s Gabbie Hughes

DULUTH, Minn. – This offseason has been a wild one for the UMD women’s hockey team. Forward Gabbie Hughes has been spending this week with the Twin Ports Pro Developement Camp. We caught up with her to ask what she’s been up to this summer and she says the work has been picking up since she’s been back in town.

“I was at home for the beginning of quarantine and then came back up, did a little self-quarantine just for a little bit. The rink opened up so there’s a little group of us going down there which is a lot different now obviously. Since we’ve started that, it’s gone a little bit quicker but it’s been an interesting summer. Definitely not a normal one but it’s working out,” Hughes said.

Hughes admits that she and most of her teammates are in the dark in terms of what’s going to happen next. But she feels like the pandemic has helped bring the team closer.

“During the summer, we kind of take it as a team to be a little bit more separated and go lift and do our own thing. But we have Zoom meetings all the time now when normally we wouldn’t even keep in contact until the season starts. It’s actually kind of nice to be in contact with everyone and keeping in touch with the girls over the summer,” said Hughes.