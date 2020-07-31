Lake Superior Art Glass Hosts Terrarium Design Class

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Art Glass has been hosting new designer events since October, one of those being for designing your own terrarium.

The program is one of several put on by the shop, allowing anyone to design the globe which would then house a plant.

Organizers say that the designer classes have become more accessible then ever.

“For those that don’t want to come in we can actually live stream the whole event for you. You can call in and pick out your design colors, talk to the artists and then we’ll live stream it for you. Otherwise it’s fun to be able to come in and watch,” Lake Superior Art Glass Marketing Manager, Jodie Cowan says.

The terrarium classes will last until this Sunday. To book a class, click here: Lake Superior Art Glass