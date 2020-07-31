Lake Superior Open Disc Golf Tourney Expands to New Course

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Disc golf fans rejoice as the 10th annual Lake Superior Open is underway in Superior.

The tournament usually takes place at the Mont Du Lac course, but this year’s installment is a little bit different. The 200-plus field of disc golfers is now split between Mont du Lac and the new Superior Municipal Forest disc golf course. The course was just recently expanded to 18 holes and organizers say it offers a variety of challenges for those who want to take it on.

“The first part of the course can be really wooded and very technical, and then you kind of get into a different part of the park here where things open up. There’s a lot more room to throw big shots and so the course kind of changes. And then you kind of get back into the woods towards the end,” tournament director Tyler Masseth said.

The Lake Superior Open brings in golfers from out of state and within the Twin Ports. The hope is that with another course opening up, the popularity locally for disc golf will continue to grow.

“One thing that’s really inspiring to see and for us to continue to work towards is there’s a lot of just recreational players that we never meet, that don’t come to leagues, that just go out on their own and enjoy the sport. So for us to build those courses and still be able to serve those people while helping some of the people that like to compete at a higher level has been really great,” said Masseth.

The tournament continues Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the pro disc golfers expected to compete around 2 p.m. For more information, head to their Facebook page.