Man Shot in Duluth’s Harbor Highlands Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say one person was injured in a shooting Friday morning in the Harbor Highlands neighborhood.
According to authorities, officers responded to the area on reports of a shooting around 11:53 a.m.
After arriving at the scene police learned that a male sustained two gunshot wounds.
The male was transported to a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are still on scene and actively investigating the incident.