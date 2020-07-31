Man Shot in Duluth’s Harbor Highlands Neighborhood

1/3

2/3

3/3

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say one person was injured in a shooting Friday morning in the Harbor Highlands neighborhood.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area on reports of a shooting around 11:53 a.m.

After arriving at the scene police learned that a male sustained two gunshot wounds.

The male was transported to a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still on scene and actively investigating the incident.