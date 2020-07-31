More than 100,000 Masks Being Handed out to St. Louis County Businesses

On Friday 50,000 masks alone were being distributed in Duluth, only a small porting of the 138,000 disposable masks sent by the state to be given out across Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce distributed thousands of masks on Friday outside the DECC.

The masks were sent from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to make sure everyone can follow the new statewide mask requirement in Minnesota.

Drivers pulled up to the curb and were asked a series of questions about where they work and how many employees there are.

“With the mask mandate we don’t want businesses to turn away revenue or customers so this really allows the businesses to keep functioning and keep it a positive message,” said Chris Johnson, the director of marketing for the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

St. Louis County and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce received 138,000 masks.

They then coordinated with Northern St. Louis County chambers of commerce to make sure the whole county was covered.

“It is a relief it takes the pain from me having to put in a purchase order and an invoice all that stuff there’s more that comes to getting masks than people think when ordering them for your company so stopping down here and having something like this is huge,” said Dan Larson, the owner at Alphamark in Duluth.

Last week, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz institute the mask requirement statewide.

People have to wear face-covering in all indoor spaces with some exceptions.

One business owner says he’s happy to wear them.

“When you’re wearing a mask you at least have a sense of yep there’s something serious going on and you have to take it seriously,” said Malcolm Macaulay, the president of Lightspeed Lift and Achieve Physical Therapy.

The Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce will also be distributing masks to businesses in a drive-thru style on Wednesday, August 3 from noon u til 5.