Produce Stand on Central Entrance in Duluth Busy During Pandemic

DC's Best Produce Farms has been selling their fresh-picked tomatoes, cucumbers, and watermelon there for years.

DULUTH, Minn.- Fresh produce is in full bloom throughout the Northland, including at a stand on Central Entrance Road.

DC’s Best Produce Farms in Esko has been selling their fresh-picked tomatoes, cucumbers, and watermelon there for years.

They say during the pandemic, they’ve seen more people stopping by for some locally-grown goodies.

“It’s coming straight from the farm to here which is really nice so it’s like maybe a third, maybe even an 8th of the people touch these vegetables than the stuff that’s at the stores which I think is a really big plus,” said Alayna Thies, who has worked the stand of the last two years.

The stand will be there the rest of the summer before they transition to selling pumpkins there in October.