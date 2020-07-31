Spirit Room Hosts Boozy Ice Cream Social

Patrons were encouraged to bring some lawn chairs and sit out and listen to music from the band Similar Dogs.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Spirit Room cocktail bar in Superior hosted a boozy ice cream social in their parking lot accompanied by live music.

Patrons were encouraged to bring some lawn chairs and sit out and listen to music from the band Similar Dogs.

Some of the creations include boozy cocktails, beer floats, and champagne with sherbert.

The Spirit Room’s indoor seating is still closed due to the virus and the general manager says it’s so nice to see people back again.

“There’s always a good amount of momentum that comes back when you spend a lot of time not seeing people when you’re used to seeing everybody’s faces all the time and then see people after so much time that’s what means the most really,” said Lindsey Graskey, the general manager of the Spirit Room.

The bar will be doing live music every other week through August.