Trampoline Park Re-Opens Under New Name

DULUTH, Minn. – The entertainment venue known as Planet 3 is no more.

After opening back up in 2017, the trampoline park has been undergoing some changes including its name.

Now called “Defy Duluth” the facility opened back up to the public in mid-June on North 46th Avenue West.

Managers say, they are doing whatever they can to make sure whoever enters the park can have some fun.

“Cause we really want people to feel safe when they are here and feel like they can come and get some exercise, get the kids out of the house for a little bit you know kind of get rid of some of that squirly energy they have been building up and do it in a safe environment,” Defy Duluth General Manager, Anna Metzger says.

The entire park previously had a max capacity ranging from 490 to 300 people.

Now, they have a limit inside the facility up to 120.

Masks are required.