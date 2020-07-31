UMD’s Jim Boos Talks Adapting to Changes in NSIC Schedule

As of now, the Bulldogs will open their season at home against Minnesota State-Mankato on October 2nd.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this week, the NSIC adjusted their fall sports schedule for the second time, which includes a decrease in matches for volleyball teams from 20 to 15. And with the start date of practices pushed to after Labor Day, UMD head coach Jim Boos says his team’s yearly routine will definitely be different.

“Usually having a couple weeks to prepare before you worry about the girls heading into class and all the other distractions that start happening. Well now everything is unknown and everything is a bit of a distraction. It’s a new challenge, but it’s also exciting because it kind of re-energizes you to really stay on top of things and hope you can prepare for what’s next,” Boos said.

