Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, July 31

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 54,463 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 6 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,600 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,024,916 tests have been completed to date.

There are 47,289 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,155 patients have required hospitalization and 312 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 312 patients, 151 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 121

Cook: 2

Itasca: 125 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 68 – 3 death

Lake: 15

St. Louis: 383 – 18 deaths

Ashland: 15

Bayfield: 19 – 1 death

Douglas: 110

Iron: 69 – 1 death

Sawyer: 31

Gogebic: 72 – 1 death

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 52,108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 919 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan