Washburn County Sheriff Won’t Enforce Governor’s Mask Mandate

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. – Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart said on Thursday that he would not be enforcing the governor’s mask mandate calling it a violation of the first amendment of the constitution.

In a Facebook post today Sheriff Stuart said Governor Tony Ever’s order goes against his deputies’ sworn oath to the constitution.

He says to prohibit public gatherings that are peaceful and to require certain wardrobes be worn, like masks, is against the law.

Sheriff Stuart continued that when law and order are in conflict his deputies must defend the individual rights of the people.

Stuart says he encourages people in Washburn County to make their own choices and says his deputies will defend that right.