Blacksmiths Forge Interest in Metalworking at Glensheen Mansion

DULUTH, Minn.- Visitors at Glensheen Mansion Saturday got to learn about an old-fashioned trade — being a blacksmith.

Forging Community’s blacksmiths were on the mansion grounds demonstrating metal working and smithing.

Glensheen staff say they appreciate having them every year and they are an even more valuable attraction during the pandemic.

“For the public it’s always kind of fun to see these trades firsthand and here in this COVID environment it’s great to see something outdoors you can kind of watch from afar and feel like you’re still safe but still learn a little bit which I think is kind of fun,” Director Dan Hartman said.

Forging Community will resume blacksmith classes next week, after they had been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The blacksmiths said while they love showcasing their craft, they can’t wait to begin teaching it again.

“This is what we really enjoy we love sharing our craft with people so that’s what’s so enjoyable about the days like this, said Paul Webster, President of Forging Community said. “To see what people do and they engage their minds and their hands at the same time it’s tremendous.”

You can check on Forging Community’s class availability on their Facebook page and call Webster to register. They will be back at Glensheen later in August.