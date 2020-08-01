Northland College AD Seamus Gregory’s Daughter Fighting Cancer

Northland College Athletic Director and men's hockey head coach Seamus Gregory announced that his oldest daughter Clare, who is just five years old, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Northland College Athletic Director and men’s hockey head coach Seamus Gregory announced that his oldest daughter Clare, who is just five years old, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Fellow athletic programs, especially local hockey teams like UWS and CSS, flooded Twitter with their support. There is a GoFundMe for the Gregory family that has raised over $35,000.