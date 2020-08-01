WIAA Looking Into Football 7-Game Regular Season This Fall

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association proposed a seven-game regular season with two postseason weeks, and the WIAA Board of Control is set to vote at the August 14 meeting.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association proposed to the WIAA this past week a seven-game regular season with two postseason weeks, according to Wisconsin Sports Network writer Travis Wilson.

The regular season would be mainly focused on conference games and allow a full round robin schedule.

The WIAA Board of Control is set to vote on this proposal at the August 14 meeting. The postseason would be determined by the WIAA but right now, the focus is just starting a regular season.