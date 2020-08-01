Wisconsin Mask Mandate Now in Effect

Wisconsinites are mandated to wear the masks indoors or face a potential $200 penalty.

ASHLAND, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Ever’s statewide mandatory mask order began on Saturday.

The order requires people over five years old to wear masks in indoor spaces.

Wisconsinites are mandated to wear the masks indoors or face a potential $200 penalty.

Ashland’s city council voted not to rule on a mask mandate this week, but per Gov. Evers’ order, masks are now required.

Businesses in Ashland have already been encouraging mask-wearing, but business owners Fox 21 spoke with are happy to now have the mandate in place.

“Having that mandate out there is a good positive thing we feel for the business to bring business back in the community to protect others and to be healthy to support healthy mindsets,” said Anthony and Jordan Deguia-Urgo, the owners of the Bayview Motel.

The motel is welcoming normal out-of-town summer guests, but the motel is also acting as an emergency shelter for people who need it.

The owners say they prefer everyone to wear masks when they come into their office.

However, they feel comfortable behind the plexiglass and respect everyone’s decision to choose to wear a mask.

“When people do have to come in we’re in a protected space we feel safe so it’s their choice whether they wear a mask or not,” said Anthony.

They still are giving everyone that comes in a mask in hopes they will wear it.

When cleaning rooms they take precautions of wearing masks and gloves, sanitizing everything, and even putting the remote in a plastic bag to make sure it’s clean.

One of the owners, Anthony, has an autoimmune disease so he is even more vigilant on making sure everyone is being safe.

“Putting on a mask, talking through a mask talking through plastic all of that is a protective measure that we can do to help our fellow citizens,” says Anthony.

The Ashland Historical Museum just reopened nearly one month ago.

They have been consistently requiring masks since then and say most people have been happy to wear them.

“Everyone’s been very receptive to respecting our wishes, everybody is retired except for one board member who is in his 40s so we are at high risk,” said Tory Stroshane, the president of the board at the Ashland Historical Society Museum.

The museum can only be open three days a week right now because many volunteers are not comfortable working just yet.

The board president even makes masks that she sells at the museum.

She says she is appreciative of all the support the community has shown during a difficult time.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who’s kept up with their donations and memberships it’s made a huge difference for us when we were closed and still now,” says Stroshane.

The Wisconsin mask mandate will continue through September 28 unless another emergency order is issued.