250 Riders Speed Around Annual Dirt Bike Hare scramble

Riders spent around two hours doing laps around the nearly 9-mile course at Echo Valley Motocross Park in Brookston.

BROOKSTON, Minn. – Despite cancelations of events all over the Northland due to COVID-19 the annual hare scramble forged ahead for dirt bikers.

250 riders of all ages came out to participate in the Echo Valley Range Riders Harescramble, a dirt bike race that speeds through wood off-road terrain.

“Beautiful weather outdoors a chance for kids and families to get outside share some time together really a good thing,” said meet referee, Jim Keenan.

What’s special about the Echo Valley track is riders get a chance to use the motocross park along with off-road private property to make up the course.

“Track was absolutely phenomenal today woods were amazing and the track was even better. we thought there would be no races this year due to coronavirus and it’s working out really well,” said Thomas Hanson, a 13-year-old dirt biker who placed third on Sunday.

Though many races were canceled due to state orders, the hare scramble fell at the right time of year where it could still happen.

Event runners urged more online registration to keep crowds down and encouraged social distancing at the track.

“It’s an event where it’s kind of naturally social distancing you’re riding by yourself on a motorcycle here outside and through the trails and on the track,” said Keenan.

Riders ranged from 5 to over 70 years old and the race even included some of the premier riders in the state.

Even 6-year-old Ben Hanson works hard to make sure he’s practiced up for the big race weekend.

“It’s really fun and it’s a good activity to get really good at it and everyone is about the same age and stuff,” said Hanson.

Mor dirt bike races can be found on District 23’s website here.