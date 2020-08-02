Church Hosts First Outdoor Worship Session

SUPERIOR, Wis. – One Northland church had its first in-person worship session today since the pandemic began.

Bethel Lutheran Church held its Sunday service outdoors as it welcomed worshippers back. The church usually meets on John Avenue in Superior, but today, dozens of congregants met with their lawn chairs and masks at Webster Park.

Unlike previous meetings, there was no potluck, people were required to stay 6 feet apart and masks were required.

“It’s really rather different,” said Ronald Askegaard, the council president at Bethel Lutheran Church. “It’s our new normal, we plan to be back at the church maybe in a couple of weeks, see how it goes today and next week.”

The church provided masks for those who did not have them or who had forgotten theirs at home.