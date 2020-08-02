RivALZ Twin Ports Continuing Fundraising, Virtual Training

RivALZ Twin Ports will not be hosting their normal game day this year but they are participating in virtual "Workout Wednesdays" and are still raising money for the Alzheimer's Association.

DULUTH, Minn. – Normally around this time every year, women come together to compete in a flag football game while raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. And while RivALZ Twin Ports won’t hit the field this year, their mission doesn’t stop.

RivALZ made the decision to not hold official games this year, meaning RivALZ Twin Ports would not have their normal game, practices or in-person fundraisers.

But Alzheimer’s currently affects five million Americans and is the sixth leading cause of death, so these women are still continuing the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

We have seen services, referrals for our services triple since the beginning of COVID-19. Caregivers are struggling because their loved ones are in living facilities and they can’t see them, or they’re feeling isolated in their own homes. The need is greater than ever before,” community engagement manager for the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota-North Dakota Brenda Conley said.

There are still people who use the Alzheimer’s Association resources, there is still a lot of research that needs to be done so our funds go to suppor that as well so it’s really important year over year for us to continue that,” committee chair of RivALZ Twin Ports Brittney Hanson added.

RivALZ Twin Ports has been participating in virtual “Workout Wednesdays” with 30 different RivALZ teams across the country, leading up to RivALZ Training Camp Challenge Day on August 29, which would have been this year’s game day.

In years past, we didn’t really do much with other communities besides maybe the Twin Cities RIVALZ.This year it’s been really fun to hear from players and committee members in other communities to see how things are working for them, see how they’re tackling this pandemic. We’re all coming together to really support the Alzheimer’s Association in this fight to end Alzheimer’s,” Hanson said.

RivALZ Twin Ports it already looking forward to game day in June of next year and is still raising money for this year. If you’re interested in donating or participating, visit their website.