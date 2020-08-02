Wheel Fun Bike Rentals Busy Despite Pandemic

The company rents out single and double surrey bikes complete with four wheels, a roof, and even steering wheel for riders to cruise around Canal Park.

DULUTH, Minn. – Down in Canal Park, Sunday was a busy day for the Wheel Fun bike rentals.

This year, the manager says they are seeing a lot more out-of-state customers, but they continue to be busy as usual.

Due to COVID-19, all employees are wearing masks and they are doing lots of extra cleaning of the equipment.

“It’s definitely nice to be able to get outside and get some fresh air after being stuck inside for so long. Just gives people the opportunity to get out and explore and good exercise, get to see the canal park area. It’s a good time for everyone,” said Lucas Duffy, the manager at Wheel Fun Rentals.

Wheel Fun is open 7 days a week and is located down by the Minnesota Slip Bridge.