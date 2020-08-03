Bong Center Continues Youth Programming

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Bong Center in Superior is holding multiple youth programs over the summer. One is catered to middle school students while the other is geared towards high schoolers.

During the Junior Curators program, middle schoolers get the chance to complete the oral history of a veteran and put together a mini-exhibit on them. For the Bong Squadron, high school students act as tour guides, learning both communication skills as well as confidence.

“The cool thing about it is it gets students interested in history and military history, specifically here with the Bong center and so we’re able to bring them in and teach them a few different skills,” said Dustin Heckman, the executive director at the Bong Center.

To keep safe, the Bong Center requires masks and sprays hand sanitizer on the hands of guests.