Duluth Superior Pride Festival Going Virtual Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Duluth Superior Pride Virtual Festival Begins Thursday, September 3, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – The 34th annual Duluth Superior Pride Festival will go on virtually this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say after months of discussion, it simply wasn’t responsible to move forward with an in-person celebration as in year’s past.

“I think it’s extremely important to host a virtual celebration. Pride is based on community and taking a year off, I think it would say COVID-19 has beat our community, and I think our community has faced so many challenges before and we’ve overcome,” said Dennis Johnson, co-chair of Duluth Superior Pride Committee. “We’re not stopping the celebration, and nothing is going to stand in our way.”

Virtual Duluth Superior Pride Festival will kick off Thursday, September 3.

The celebration is traditionally recognized Labor Day weekend in the Twin Ports.

This year’s festivities will include a virtual parade, online vendor market, educational events with local universities, a yard/door decorating contest, online art gallery and much more.

Click here to keep up-to-date with virtual pride events scheduled for 2020.