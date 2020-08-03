Fabian Seafood Truck Visits Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Area residents were able to get their hands on some fresh seafood Monday.

Fabian Seafood made the trip up from Texas to Duluth, continuing the 40-plus year old tradition of coming to the Northland. Fabian workers say their biggest seller in Duluth is jumbo shrimp.

While this isn’t the first time they have made the trip to Duluth this summer, they love making the trip up to the Twin Ports.

“It’s still nice to have some normalcy,” said Owner Jeremy Chamberlin. “Something that people can depend on every month, every year, and make sure that it’s something they know is going to be there to keep things normal.”

After coming to Duluth, they will be going across the border to Wisconsin to Stephen’s Point and Appleton.