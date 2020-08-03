Lake Superior Community Health Center to Open New Dental Center in Carlton

The Carlton Dental Center opens on Tuesday at 210 Third Street.

CARLTON, Minn. – A new dental center is putting on the finishing touches as it prepares for its grand opening.

The Lake Superior Community Health Center (LSCHC) is expanding to Carlton to open the Carlton Dental Center. LSCHC works to provide affordable dental appointments and proceducres for those who may not be able to afford care.

“There’s a shortage of available dentistry for people, especially with Medicaid and the uninsured, so we wanted to expand our reach and provide that service for folks down here,” business development and marketing manager for LSCHC Lee Homan said.

This is LSCHC’s fifth location and third dental site, with other locations in Duluth and Superior.

“I think community health is great so giving back to the community and this smaller areas where there isn’t a lot of dental offices and there’s a greater need for it is great,” Carlton site supervisor Melissa Brown added.

