Long Layoff Coming for UWS Men’s Soccer Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last week, the UMAC became one of the last Division III conferences to announce the postponement of the fall sports season, sending high-risk sports into the spring season. UWS men’s soccer head coach Joe Mooney spoke Monday about his reaction to that announcement.

“I think it was fairly inevitable. Who are we going to play if every other sports or every other school is pushing back to the spring? There’s nobody left to play without taking significant trips. And then obviously, you question the health and safety if you’re on the road longer,” said Mooney.

The announcement means the Yellowjackets will have a long layoff until they get a chance to defend their UMAC championship. But there is a silver lining in that younger players will have a lot of time to train for the upcoming season.

“In a fall season, we only get a week and a half or two weeks of training before we start games, and so there’s such a sharp learning curve for those guys, where now some of the younger guys are going to get four or five months before we start. It might actually even the playing field for them a little bit,” Mooney said.