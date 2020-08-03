New Thrift Store Opens in Cloquet

Highway 45 Thrift Store opened in Cloquet in June and is serving a need for the community after Goodwill and Salvation Army closed.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Thrifting is a popular way to shop for many and now a new local thrift store is serving Cloquet.

Highway 45 Thrift Store opened in Cloquet in June. The opening has been in the works for years and with the recent closures of Goodwill and Salvation Army Thrift Store in the Cloquet area, their services were needed more than ever.

“There’s people that don’t make too much money and we need to keep prices low for everybody because that way people can afford and the ones who can’t afford it can actually get stuff,” co-owner of Highway 45 Thrift Store Jill Rousseau said.

The owners are planning to open a second thrift shop in downtown Cloquet in the near future.