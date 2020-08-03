Northland Private Schools Prep for In-Person Classes

DULUTH, Minn. – Both the Marshall School and the Montessori School of Duluth are preparing to send kids physically back into the classroom but in a socially-distanced manner.

On the one hand, the Marshall School has taken time to analyze the physical spaces within the school to arrange them for social distancing while maximizing fresh air. Cleaning and disinfecting are also happening frequently while masks are also required on campus.

The school has a capacity for 1,000 students but has an enrollment of about 300 to 350, providing space for students to social distance.

Leadership from the school says they can’t wait to see their students again.

“I am super excited to see students again,” said Heather Fishel, the upper school principal at Marshall School. “You know the one thing that Marshall is known for is our student-teacher relationship. We know our students really well.”

On the other hand, Montessori School of Duluth is also preparing to do in-person classes for its toddler program, children’s house, and elementary school. The school does temperature checks and requires kids to wash hands when they arrive.

The teachers also sanitize and clean throughout the entire day, and there is a COVID cleaner who comes in at night to clean the building itself.

With these preparations, leadership from the school says they are excited to start the new school year, especially with additions like a brand new elementary school teacher starting at the school.

“I think our programming is really going to take off this year and I think it’s going to be fun,” said Michelle Gusch, the head of school at Montessori School of Duluth. “We’re really excited about all the new things that are going to be happening at the Montessori School of Duluth.”

Leadership from both schools say that it’s all about taking the right steps towards safety, specifically for students and their families.