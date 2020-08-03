Proctor Public Schools Discusses Fall Options

PROCTOR, Minn.– In Proctor, the school board met Monday night to discuss their plans moving forward after Governor Walz’s announcement last week allowing school districts to decide reopening strategies for themselves.

The Proctor School District went through details of what each option could look like, whether they choose to go for distance learning, in-person, or a hybrid of both in what they call their Rail Safe Plan.

No matter what option is chosen, the district hopes to rely on online methods for communications, reporting temperature checks at home by parents, and more. Places like libraries will be used as expanded learning areas.

Hybrid classes would divide students in grades 3-12 into two groups. Everyone would do distance learning one day of week to have less contact in the building.

Proctor Superintendent John Engelking wants to make sure everyone in the building can learn in a safe environment.

“It’s really important that we remember the safety of our staff and our students,” said Engelking. “I don’t take this responsibility lightly. I’m nervous that if we don’t do things right, someone will get sick.”

The Minnesota Department of Health is requiring schools to have protocol management teams to handle confirmed cases. If there is a confirmed case, MDH will send an official to the school. The plan is that if a staff member is infected, they will be contact traced and quarantined for 14 days. Student cases will have contact tracing efforts led by the school’s principle.

The district will make an official decision by August 11th. No matter what option is picked, members are calling this a living document, so the plan is still subject to change if conditions change as well.

The Proctor School Board tabled the vote on the Rail Safe Plan. It will be voted on at the next meeting to allow for further discussions on the plan.