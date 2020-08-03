Semi Tanker Truck Catches Fire on Highway 53

1/2 (courtesy: Facebook/Northland FireWire)

2/2 (courtesy: Facebook/Northland FireWire)

COTTON, Minn. – A semi tanker truck caught fire early Monday afternoon on Highway 53 near Cotton causing the northbound lane to remain closed for over an hour, according to the Northland FireWire.

A Facebook post on the Northland FireWire page says multiple St. Louis County fire departments responded to reports of the fire around 1:00 p.m.

The fire was contained to the rear of the semi which is said to be owned by Edwards Oil of Virginia.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.