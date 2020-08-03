Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, August 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 56,560 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 2 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,616 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,070,925 tests have been completed to date.

There are 49,565 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,298 patients have required hospitalization and 302 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 302 patients, 153 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 125

Cook: 2

Itasca: 132 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 74 – 3 death

Lake: 18

St. Louis: 436 – 19 deaths

Ashland: 20

Bayfield: 20 – 1 death

Douglas: 135

Iron: 72 – 1 death

Sawyer: 40

Gogebic: 92 – 1 death

As of Monday afternoon, Wisconsin health officials reported 55,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 949 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

