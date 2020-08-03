Wild State Cider Adds Ice Cream to Menu

DULUTH, Minn. – One local cidery is launching an ice cream line.

Wild State Cider is starting Camp Creemee, which is Minnesota’s only Vermont-style soft serve ice cream shop. One of the owners of Wild State Cider lived in Vermont before coming to Minnesota where he learned about cider and about rich soft-serve ice cream.

“By adding ice cream to our business, we knew we could have a wider customer base,” said Adam Ruhland, a co-owner at Wild State Cider. “This way it’s something for all ages and it’s a product that we personally wanted ourselves.”

Wild State Cider is also doing a giveaway where one customer will win free ice cream for life. All guests have to do is follow Camp Creemee on Instagram, like the giveaway post and tag a friend they’d like to share the ice cream with.