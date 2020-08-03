Wisconsin’s Democratic Governor Endorses Biden for President

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

The move announced Monday comes after Evers declined to endorse anyone in the primary and just two weeks before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Biden has promised to make the trip to Milwaukee to accept the nomination in person.

While the convention will still be based in Milwaukee Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, it is being scaled back.

Evers promises to do everything he could to get Biden elected. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes.