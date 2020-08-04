Ashland County Reports First COVID-19 Death, Gov. Evers Provides Statewide Update

More than 960 Wisconsinites have died of COVID-19, 56,000 have tested positive since pandemic began

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – Ashland County reported its first COVID-19 related death Tuesday.

As of August 4th, the virus has killed more than 960 people across Wisconsin, and more than 56,000 have tested positive since the pandemic started.

“We were in a pretty good place a few months ago, but we’ve hit some serious setbacks, folks, and we will continue to have setbacks until we decide we’re all in this together,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin’s mandatory mask requirement started Saturday, August 1st.

Evers urges people to wear masks whenever indoors except when in a private home.

He also says masks are not a replacement for physical distance and that a six-foot space should be maintained between people.

Meanwhile, the state of Wisconsin announced more than 24,000 people can now be tested for the virus every day.

The deputy health service secretary says that allows more people

“We have been able to expand our testing criteria from only testing the sickest people to testing people with mild symptoms and those who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19,” said Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

She says the state is prioritizing new tests for healthcare workers, especially those who work in skilled nursing facilities.