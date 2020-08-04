City of Duluth Prepares for Primary Election

Over in Duluth, residents can send in an absentee ballot or if they do go to the polls, voters need to wear masks unless they have a medical issue.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many cities across the Northland are preparing for the upcoming primary election next Tuesday.

Over in Duluth, residents can send in an absentee ballot or if they do go to the polls, voters need to wear masks unless they have a medical issue.

Staff will be wiping down surfaces after each person who steps into the ballot box.

“We certainly know there’s a lot going on and while the city doesn’t have a political stance, we just encourage everyone to cast their ballot and to have their voices to be heard to help make decisions that are going to help shape the future,” said Kate Van Daele, the public informations officer for Duluth.

People are also asked to bring their own pens or they will be provided a pen that they will have to take home with them.