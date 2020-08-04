Hands-Free Law One Year Later

During the first eleven months of hands-free law, officials have cited over 19,000 drivers for in Minnesota for violating the law.

DULUTH, Minn. – August 1st marked the one-year anniversary of the hands-free driving law taking affect in Minnesota.

Because of this, over 300 law enforcement agencies across the state will be participating in an extra enforcement campaign.

“Drive smart. Park the phone. And keep us all safe on our roads because that’s what it takes. Every Minnesotan. Every Minnesota driver and every driver using Minnesota roads making those good, smart, safe decisions,” Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, Mike Hanson says.

The campaign will run through August 8th.