Keetac Mine to Remain Indefinitely Idled

KEEWATIN, Minn. – U.S. Steel’s Keetac mine remains indefinitely idled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, it was announced that layoffs would begin for employees who have been at the mine for three years or less.

Of the roughly 380 workers that have been laid off since May, about 40 of them are still able to work on special projects for 2020, said USW Local 2660, President Dan Pierce.

While Keetac remains indefinitely idled, U.S. Steel owned Minntac announced last month that they planned to restart production lines by the end of July.