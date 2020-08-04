Northland Businesses Help Make People Look Good and Feel Good

In this day and age of online meetings and masks, makeup and fashion seemed to have taken a backseat. However, businesses in the Northland are providing ways for people to look their best even during these uncertain times.

For instance, at Mix Cosmetiques on Woodland Avenue, owners make custom makeup that doesn’t smudge under your mask.

Guests can come to the store and request specific lipstick and lipgloss to make sure their mask doesn’t have makeup stains.

Owners say that if you’re looking for lipsticks that stay put, make sure to look for ones that have thin oils and lots of setting waxes. Things like candelilla wax and beeswax are important while meadowfoam and jojoba are oils you should look into.

“You want to feel good when you go out,” said Lanae Rhoads, owner of Mix Cosmetiques. “You want to know that you are ready to face the day. That you are looking good and it’s just part of putting yourself together to present yourself.”

Blue Arrow Boutique in Superior is also accomodating guests’ fashion needs.

The store sells a variety of masks, ranging from patterned ones to solid colors. Right now, they have eight different styles of adult masks and four styles for kids and there will be more coming soon.

Owners say it’s about self-expression and feeling comfortable in your own skin, even with your mask on.

“I mean, good fashion sense or just like feeling good,” said Anndrea Ploeger, co-owner of Blue Arrow Boutique. “Your clothes and your accessories are still an expression of you and your mask is forefront. A pretty mask, a cute mask, a mask that matches your outfit or a mask that makes you feel comfortable right now is important.”

With the variety of options, people can make sure they stay safe while looking great.