Routine Bridge Inspections in Duluth Scheduled Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says motorists in Duluth should plan for temporary closures and detours next week while crews conduct routine bridge inspections.

Upcoming closures and detours include:

Monday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 11

Right lane closures on northbound I-35 over Grand Avenue/Highway 23

Wednesday, August 12

The entrance ramp from Grand Avenue/Highway 23 to northbound I-35 and the exit ramp from northbound I-35 will close for inspection between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Motorists can expect a detour.

The entrance ramp from Central Avenue to southbound I-35 and the exit ramp from northbound I-35 to Central Avenue will temporarily close. Motorists will be detoured.

Thursday, August 13

Right lane closures will occur on Highway 2 at the St. Louis River.

For updates on road condition information, you can visit www.511mn.org.