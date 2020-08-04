Routine Bridge Inspections in Duluth Scheduled Next Week
DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says motorists in Duluth should plan for temporary closures and detours next week while crews conduct routine bridge inspections.
Upcoming closures and detours include:
Monday, August 10 through Tuesday, August 11
- Right lane closures on northbound I-35 over Grand Avenue/Highway 23
Wednesday, August 12
- The entrance ramp from Grand Avenue/Highway 23 to northbound I-35 and the exit ramp from northbound I-35 will close for inspection between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Motorists can expect a detour.
- The entrance ramp from Central Avenue to southbound I-35 and the exit ramp from northbound I-35 to Central Avenue will temporarily close. Motorists will be detoured.
Thursday, August 13
- Right lane closures will occur on Highway 2 at the St. Louis River.
For updates on road condition information, you can visit www.511mn.org.