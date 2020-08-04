Stella Maris Plans to Reopen

Schools are getting ready for the fall semester in a variety of ways, including the private school Stella Maris Academy.

DULUTH, Minn. – Schools are getting ready for the fall semester in a variety of ways, including the private school Stella Maris Academy.

The catholic school, which goes from pre-K to eighth grade, is giving parents and students the option of being onsite or online.

Students will then be allowed to transition between the two depending on a variety of parameters including an outbreak.

The staff tells us that regardless of the situation, they are happy to be working with their students once again.

“That’s our work is to be with each other and to be present for each other,” said Jesse Murray, the principal at Stella Maris Academy. “Every teacher, everyone who works within the school is excited to be with the kids. We will do that in different ways.”

Stella Maris officials also say they have seen an uptick in enrollments with its decision to use a hybrid model but they are placing a lower cap on their enrollment to help keep proper social distancing.