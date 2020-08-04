Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, August 4

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 57,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 4 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,620 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,078,695 tests have been completed to date.

There are 50,426 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,346 patients have required hospitalization and 328 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 328 patients, 159 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 126

Cook: 2

Itasca: 134 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 74 – 3 death

Lake: 18

St. Louis: 453 – 19 deaths

Ashland: 20

Bayfield: 20 – 1 death

Douglas: 135

Iron: 72 – 1 death

Sawyer: 40

Gogebic: 92 – 1 death

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 55,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 949 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

