Bayside Sounds Holds First Concert of Summer

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Bayside Sounds has been a summer tradition in Superior for over 25 years. After a late start due to the pandemic, the city was able to hold its first concert Wednesday night.

The band South of Superior kicked off the summer concert series over at Billings Park. Dozens of people came out to the park to enjoy some music. While the concerts normally start in June, the city hopes to do these concerts for the next seven weeks.

The band says it’s great to get back out and play in front of a crowd.

“It’s great, we’ve missed it,” said South of Superior Member Tom Berrigan. “It’s been too long and it’s great to be able to do this is a nice safe, warm environment like this.”

There will be a concert in Central Park in Superior next Wednesday. The event is free to everyone.