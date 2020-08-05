Crooked Pint Invites Fantasy Football Groups To Restaurant

DULUTH, Minn. – Crooked Pint in Duluth is inviting patrons to host their fantasy football parties at the restaurant.

Guests of up to 12 people can enjoy food and drink specials while doing a little trash talking.

This is the third year the restaurant has opened its doors to fantasy football fans.

This year may be different due to the pandemic, but many believe indulging in the fun may provide a sense of normalcy.

“Everybody loves football. I think fantasy football is going to be bigger than ever this year just because its something that you can do and it’s fairly normal. It adds a lot more excitement to the football games,” said Russ Smith, general manager at Crooked Pint.

Larger groups may be seated at separate tables to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

Fantasy football groups could qualify for a $100 gift card as well.