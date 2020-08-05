Denfeld Class of 2020 Celebrates Graduation Together

Class had fun and said goodbyes at grad party at Mont du Lac Resort

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After a graduation that didn’t feel like the real thing by any means because of the pandemic, the Duluth Denfeld Class of 2020 figured out a way to celebrate together.

Denfeld graduation usually includes hundreds of people gathered in the auditorium cheering on the new grads.

This year’s commencement was a lot different because of COVID-19, but the school still found a way to present graduation materials to students in a socially distant way.

“We didn’t get the ending that we wanted to have, but this is better than nothing,” said Samed Onzuku, a 2020 Denfeld grad.

Graduates say the challenges they experienced during their senior year brought them closer together as a group.

“Everyone just remembered to check in on each other and we’ve all been looking out for each other because, when you go through tough stuff, you’ve got to have each other’s backs and make sure everyone’s okay,” said 2020 Denfeld grad Billie Jago.

This week, the class came together at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior for what could be their last meeting before hey enter the next phase of their lives.

“It’s good seeing each other before we’re all gone. College, military, all that,” said Onzuku. “So, we get to say our goodbyes.”

Parents organized the grad party to give their students a little bit of normalcy to cap off an untraditional senior year.

Graduates said the way this school year played out has made them better prepared for whatever life can throw at them in the future.