Duluth Grill Temporarily Closes due to Employee Testing Positive for COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Grill announced on Tuesday that it will be closing temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page saying the employee worked in the ‘back of house’ and had little to no contact with guests.

Duluth Grill says the staff member has not worked at the restaurant since July 26.

“We will be identifying and advising those who may have been exposed to this staff member to get tested, as well as carefully reviewing our protocols to ensure the safest service possible once we re-open.”

During the closure, the restaurant says they will be bringing in professional cleaners to sterilize and deep clean the facility.